A young woman was brutally murdered on her 21st birthday, allegedly by the same man who was convicted for stalking and stabbing her. Carmen Gouws was raped and axed to death and her body found on an open field by laaities in Lutzville-West near Vredendal on Saturday morning. It is believed that she was last seen with the accused, Calvin Cloete.

Sarah Bakamela-Mgema, a spokesperson for the family, says Cloete was released from the mang three weeks ago after serving three years for stabbing Carmen. He has allegedly been stalking her since high school. Carmen’s hartseer aunt Sarah Lewies says: “We are broken, she was a hard-working meisie and to be killed on her birthday like this (is shocking).” picture supplied “When he was released from jail, he came back and went to Carmen’s family on Friday to ask for forgiveness, and he also sent a message later on, saying that he will give the family a gift they will never forget for the rest of their lives,” Sarah explained. Carmen celebrated her birthday with friends on Friday and was dropped at home in the early hours of Saturday. Her body was found hours later.

According to Sarah, someone had seen Calvin beating her and walking with her towards where her body was found. Calvin was arrested hours later after his bloody clothes were allegedly found at the scene. FOUND DEAD: Carmen Gouws. Picture supplied Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed Carmen’s death and arrest, adding that the body was found with an open wound to the back of her head.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” Twigg said. Calvin appeared in the Lutzville Magistrate’s Court yesterday, and the case was postponed to October 16 for a bail application. Carmen’s hartseer aunt Sarah Lewies said: “We are broken, she was a hardworking meisie and to be killed on her birthday like this [is shocking].”