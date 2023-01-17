A heartbroken Hanover Park family has accused police of not taking their son’s murder seriously as they have not made any arrests. More than three weeks after the murder of Peter Louw, 21, who was found gunned down in the street on December 13, his mom says Philippi police have not even contacted them.

At the time, dad Daniel Bailey, 54, explained that the family and community were left confused by the shooting, as his son was only known as someone who skarreled for geld to feed his drug addiction. On December 13, Bailey was called to the scene in Athsur Walk where Peter was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was declared dead on the scene. GUNNED DOWN: Peter Louw’s dead body in street. Mom Charmaine, 56, says the family has never heard back from cops and claims police are not taking her son’s death seriously: “We struggled for weeks to bury him because we had no money and eventually family members came forward and he was only buried last week.

