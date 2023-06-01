The family of the Hanover Park man who was allegedly beaten and left for dead by Prasa securities wants justice. Two security guards have since been arrested and appeared in court.

Riedwaan Omar, 37, was dumped in Heinz Park after he was allegedly moered by Prasa security guards in Wetton. The severely injured man was left along the railway lines near the Maqwasa informal settlement situated behind Heinz Park. Riedwaan later died of his injuries at the Mitchells Plain District Hospital.

His alleged killers appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. Riedwaan is alleged to have been assaulted by Masibulele Ncancashe and Sixolisiwe Qole after they are believed to have found him stripping copper cable. DUMPED: Omar innie Heinz Park The two have been released on R2 000 bail.

Siraaj Omar told the Daily Voice that his family wants justice to be served for his boetie. “We are happy with the investigation, especially now that an arrest has been made. We feel that the accused must be held liable for the crime they committed. “We feel sad but we also understand why they got bail, as the accused don’t have any prior convictions or cases.

“We hope that we will get a positive outcome and justice for my brother,” Siraaj added. Zino Mihi, acting provincial spokesperson for Metrorail, said the accused are still at work while the investigation proceeds. “Metrorail Western Cape is now aware of the incident. The employees in question are still at work.