Police are investigating the discovery of a man riddled with bullets in Ottery on Monday.

Initial reports suggested the man was the victim of a drive-by shooting.

However, residents told Daily Voice the body was found by passers-by and was most likely dumped on De Wet Road after 8.30am.

A 47-year-old male resident said: “I was up early this morning to see my family off and I live close by but I did not hear any shooting. I saw people gathering on the corner and when I came out, I saw the body of the man on the ground.

“Last night there was also no shooting here in the area so this body was dumped here by somebody and it is always busy here so somebody must have seen something but they are not saying anything.”

The resident says the area has been on high alert after a spate of shootings in nearby areas like Parkwood over the recent months while he did not recognise the victim.

“This shooting might be connected with the people there.”

A police source told the Daily Voice the circumstances surrounding the shooting are being investigated but they suggested the victim could have been dumped at the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut confirmed the discovery of the body, described only as a 36-year-old male.

“This office can confirm that the body of a 36-year-old male was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body this morning.

“The circumstances are being investigated and arrests are yet to be made.”

[email protected]