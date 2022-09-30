Capricorn mense who spotted an oulike blanket in between bushes got the skrik of their lives when they lifted it and found a dead baby under it. Councillor Mandy Marr says they immediately alerted other people, who called the police.

“I went to the scene and checked if the baby was still alive, and the baby wasn’t,” Marr adds. “The people who found the baby were walking on a path within the bush, and they saw the white or cream check blanket, and they thought it was beautiful and they would take it home. “Little did they know that they would make the gruesome discovery. The baby still had the umbilical cord attached, I didn’t think of checking the gender of the baby.”

She says police arrived and cordoned off the area. Marr says this is not the first time a dead baby was found in the bush. “Earlier this year a baby was allegedly killed by his foster mom and dumped there. I would like people who know of a woman who was pregnant, but now doesn’t have a baby, to report that to the police.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that a dead newborn baby boy was found in the bushes next to Drury Road, Vrygrond on Wednesday just before 3pm. “A case of concealment of birth as well as an inquest into the death has been opened.”