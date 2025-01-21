BANDIETE at Pollsmoor Prison have come forward to reveal the details behind the death of Abraham Wilson, the alleged henchman of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield. More than a week after claims arose that Wilson was allegedly beaten to death by a Department of Correctional Services (DCS) official, sworn affidavits handed to the Cape Town Magistrate Court have revealed that inmates identified the official.

The affidavits were submitted last week amid ongoing bail hearings of Wilson’s co-accused Shakeel Pelston and others. While Pelston’s legal team submitted paperwork for his bail application prior to the incident, he subsequently filed a supplementary affidavit regarding Wilson’s death. While the department has indicated that Wilson collapsed during a raid of his prison cell, Pelston claimed otherwise.

He says on 10 January, shortly after 6.30am, members of the Emergency Task Team (EST) raided their cell and accused Pelston of having a cellphone. Pelston says he was uitgeskut by an “Indian man of average height” who attacked him after they realised he did not have a phone. His affidavit reads: “After discovering I had no illegal contraband, the same EST member violently held my neck, dragged me out of the cell and told me to lay face down on the concrete floor.

“Whilst this was happening, I could hear some inmates being assaulted in our cell.” He further says it was revealed by those present that Wilson was struck over the head causing him to fall against the metal bed and fall onto the floor. Pelston claims that while Wilson had fallen to the ground, he was repeatedly kicked by the EST teams and later declared dead.

Wilson was thrust into the limelight in June last year when he was arrested alongside members of the Firm Gang. According to the State’s case he is one of the gunmen who allegedly tried to kill the son of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen. DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirms the death earlier this month but said Wilson collapsed.

Nxumalo states: “Wilson collapsed and was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. The family was accordingly informed. An autopsy will have to be conducted in determining the actual cause of death.“ Asked whether the department was investigating the incident, he said: “A death in custody has to be investigated. I am on record having confirmed this fact. That investigation is ongoing. “Should the Department be taken to court and required to provide its side of the story - we shall definitely do so.