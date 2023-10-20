Police have their hands full as yet another dead body washed up on Macassar beach. The body of the unknown man, believed to be in his mid-to-late 20s, was discovered by fishermen around 7am yesterday.

He was dressed in black jeans, a grey top and black takkies and was found lying on the shore with his face in the sand. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed that SAPS have registered an inquest for investigation. “Macassar SAPS registered an inquest following the discovery of the body of an unidentified male in his late 20s on October 19. At the time of the discovery, he wore a black jeans, a grey top and black running shoes [takkies],” he explained.

“[He had] no visible injuries, a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.” When the Daily Voice arrived at the scene, there appeared to be fresh wounds on the victim’s head as blood was seen gushing from of it. In June, the bodies of four people were found in and around Macassar, one of them an unknown man dressed in a KFC uniform that was discovered at Monwabisi beach, not far from yesterday's scene.

In May, the half-naked body of Sherileen “Poppie” Esak was found floating in the water at Macassar beach. William Mathee was arrested in connection with her death and is currently appearing in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court. Poppie was strangled to death. On Thursday discovery has left many fishermen bekommerd regarding their safety while fishing.