Grassy Park police are appealing for help in identifying an unknown couple who were shot – execution style – and buried in a shallow grave at the Zeekoevlei Nature Reserve. Station commander Dawood Laing said that nearly a month after the horrific discovery, no one has come forward to say who are the mense.

They were found on August 11 after workers noted a sand patch in a grassy vlei. After digging, they found a foot before cops and forensic teams were brought in. Laing explained that at the time of the excavation, cops initially found the badly decomposed body of a man but when the corpse was lifted out, they got a skrik to find a second body buried underneath him.

On Monday, Laing said: “The post-mortem reports have come back and confirmed that those are the bodies of a man and a woman. “They both died as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head and were shot execution style. They had no form of identity on them and at this stage, nobody has come forward. “They don’t match the profiles of any missing person and it is worrying that two people just go missing, end up dead, and nobody comes looking for them.”