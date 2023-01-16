The body of a father of four was found in an open field in The Hague, Delft on Sunday morning. According to his brother Theodore, Abraham ‘AB’ Alexander, 40, was last seen on Saturday evening at their mother’s home in Dulles Street, The Hague before 10pm.

“He is from Kraaifontein, he came on Monday to visit our mom because she is sick and has been hospitalised,” Theodore explains. “He was in an accident three years ago and was supposed to go tomorrow to get third-party money and buy the children’s school supplies. “The last time he was home was when the ambulance came to fetch my mom on Saturday evening because she has problems with her legs. “He still helped my dad put my mom in the ambulance. He apparently left with someone to a friend and this morning [yesterday] at 8am I heard the news that he is on the field, dead,” the brother adds.

“He is not a murderer and didn’t shoot a gun. He was in and out of jail a few times and was involved with the wrong crowd, stealing cars. But he wasn’t with gangsters.” AB’s fiancée Patricia Stevens says they have four children together and were supposed to get married this month. “The last time I saw him was last week and Saturday. He phoned yesterday [Saturday] to say that I should not worry he is coming home. I got the news this morning that he has been shot and I came immediately.”