A family is looking for answers after a young mother’s body was found dumped in Eindhoven earlier this week. Tania Mbalo, 31, was last seen by her cousin Vuyiseka on Sunday morning, when she left to fetch her children from her ex-boyfriend in Suburban, also in Delft.

Her body was found the following day inside a large blue bag, floating in water between reeds. Tania has two daughters, aged 5 and 3, and worked as a consultant at an insurance company. RECOVERED: Forensic remove Tania’s body from the water “Around 3pm on Sunday, her ex called me and asked me where Tania was,” Vuyiseka says.

More on this Woman killed & dumped

“He wanted the kids to be picked up but I told him to go and drop them at home. “I was very confused because he called her that morning and told her that he wanted to leave and that she should go and fetch the children. “He told me that when she got to his flat, she said she was tired and she needed to sleep.

“He left her and the kids and when he returned, he didn’t find her there.” The grief-stricken cousin tells the Daily Voice the ex lied about Tania’s whereabouts. “He told my father that she was with me and we were drinking and that was a lie because Tania has never had a drop of alcohol in her life.

“And also I was there when he called her about the children being fetched. “On Tuesday we went to his flat and found her black jacket and we went to the police with him to file a missing person’s case. He said nothing while we were there.” She explains that one of the officers informed them about the body which was discovered earlier that day.

“On Wednesday we received a call which said that the body matched her description and we went to the mortuary and identified her. “She had blood in her nose and also her lip was swollen. “We are left with many questions as the family because the ex had threatened her before because she moved on with her life.

“He said if he can’t have her, then no one else will.” SHOCKING: Residents and police at the murder scene where the victim’s body was found by a man who was burning copper on a field near a pond earlier this week. Picture supplied Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says the case is still under investigation. “According to reports, a person was burning copper on an open field on Monday when he noticed a bag in a pond of water,” he says.