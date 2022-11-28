Concerned Manenberg residents say they would like the government to help them re-develop a field where a body of a young woman was found on Sunday morning. Shamela Erispe says her neighbours woke her to tell her that there was a body behind her Tambo Village home.

“That field has been bringing trouble to this area ever since the City stopped cleaning it. “We have had stolen cars stripped and dumped here. And now we have a decomposed body,” Shamela adds. She says she saw the vrou last week being pelted with stones by boys.

“I told her to go home and she went towards Duinefontein; I don’t know who she is and where she lives. “I then saw her again on Tuesday and she was sleeping on the field and I told her that it’s too cold to sleep there,” Shamela explains. “And then on Sunday my neighbours came to tell me about the body.

“We don’t know how she died, she didn’t have any blood on her.” The woman’s body was covered with an old banner and there was a grey blanket next to her. SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says cops responded to the complaint yesterday.

“Upon arrival at the scene in Yusuf Dado Street in Tambo Village, they found the decomposed body of an unknown female. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death. “Manenberg police registered an inquest for further investigation.”