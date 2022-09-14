Parkwood mense got a skrik on Monday morning when they found the body of a newborn in a veldjie. Grassy Park police station commander colonel Dawood Laing says cops were called to the horrific discovery after 11am as residents stood over the babatjie.

“The officers were called to the scene in Parkwood at 11.12am where the body of the infant was found by the community,” he says. “On arrival, officers found the corpse of what appears to be a baby boy carried to full term. The baby was not covered in any way and just left there with his umbilical cord still attached. “The community got a skrik when they found the baby and were left very disturbed as the body was being removed.”

COP: Police on scene Laing says cops have now opened an inquest docket as they believe the klein kind was alive before being dumped. “We have not opened a concealment of birth case as we believe this baby was still alive before being dumped and so we have opened an inquest docket,” he adds. “We ask that the community come forward with information about anyone that they know was pregnant and now is suddenly not pregnant.