The Special Investigating Unit is demanding answers about the use of a private intelligence operation by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to probe corruption at the state entity. According to IOL, SIU boss Andy Mothibi said they were surprised to learn that De Ruyter had used a private company to gather intelligence and was funded by the private sector.

The SIU, the Hawks and the SAPS were appearing before the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) yesterday, following damning allegations by De Ruyter in February of massive corruption at Eskom, allegedly involving leading ANC politicians. Although a number of cases are being probed, the police reportedly told Scopa that no politicians are being investigated regarding corruption at the embattled power utility. Mothibi said they also had questions on the appointment of the private company, headed by former SAPS national commissioner George Fivaz, to gather intelligence.

De Ruyter told Scopa two weeks ago that he sought funding from big business for Operation Ostrich. It was stated that R50 million went into the project. Meanwhile, South Africans should brace themselves for Stage 10 load shedding this winter, as nearly half of Eskom’s generation capacity is offline due to breakdowns. This was according to independent energy analyst Lungile Mashele, who said Eskom currently had roughly a 6 000MW deficit, and could supply only about 25 000MW against the electricity demand of about 31 000MW.