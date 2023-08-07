Former Eskom group chief executive Andre De Ruyter has landed a new job in the US. According to City Press, De Ruyter is set to join Yale University as a visiting senior fellow at the end of this month.

It is believed that De Ruyter will take classes dealing with topics such as renewable energy and the green economy. The former Eskom CEO left the embattled power utility at the end of February after he made damning allegations about unnamed senior politicians apparently involved in Eskom corruption. He was relieved of his duties after a special board meeting in a matter of days.