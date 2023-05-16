More shocking allegations about maladministration and corruption at Eskom have been revealed in a book by former CEO, André de Ruyter. His book speaks of his three years at the helm of Eskom where he discovered how the utility “was crippled by corruption on a staggering scale”.

Penguin Random House South Africa’s website said the book details how De Ruyter took over as Eskom CEO in 2020, and realised why it was considered the “toughest job in South Africa”. In an excerpt from the book, De Ruyter recalls watching Range Rovers, BMWs, Mercs and even a Porsche heading for the exit at 3.30pm. He writes: “Did we really have that many rich employees? And, if so, why were we paying top dollar for workers who were already packing up an hour or two after lunch? The flaunting of wealth wasn’t limited to fancy cars…

“Watching some of my relatively junior colleagues swan around clutching Louis Vuitton handbags, equivalent to a month’s salary, and decked out in branded Hermès dresses, Panerai watches and Christian Louboutin shoes, made me wonder where on earth the money came from… Either Eskom employees were living way beyond their means or they had access to funds from other sources. It didn’t take Sherlock Holmes to figure out what was afoot.” He also mentions how “the looting” was not confined to the executive floor of Megawatt Park. “Once it became clear that it was now open season, many employees ably abetted by contractors and suppliers gorged themselves.”