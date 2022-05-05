A Wynberg daycare centre is trying to weed out their neighbour who is growing dagga in his yard. Shafeeqa Valasadia says the smell from the dagga boompies is making the kids and even teachers sick and accuses the man of running a dagga lab.

She says some parents have now taken their kids out of the Little Darlings Daycare Centre, fearing the dagga may affect them. “The problem started about a year and a half ago, we started smelling this strong smell of marijuana and we couldn’t find where it came from. “My husband one day walked around the block and then noticed that our neighbour was growing weed,” she says.

UNHAPPY: Shafeeqa Valasadia “When he went to confront him and tell him that it is affecting our business, he shut the gate in his face.” Shafeeqa says she has been to the police and the law enforcement to report the neighbour. “We spoke to the police and they said they would send officers around and law enforcement also promised. There was never a case and no officer went into the yard to see what exactly was going on.

“We have been trying to speak to the neighbour and his landlady, but none of them responded to our plea.” The crèche principal tells Daily Voice the smell is overpowering. “One day a parent came in at 6am and she turned around with her child because she thought we were the growers.

“Another child was taken out of our school because they started having respiratory problems and we blame the dagga planted next door.” AFFECT: Little Darlings Daycare Centre wants ‘dagga lab’ shut down. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete The Daily Voice visited the dagga grower who admitted that he grows zol, but claims he has reduced the number of plants. The man, who didn’t want to be named, says he is not breaking the law but refused to allow the Daily Voice access to his property.