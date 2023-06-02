Convicted killer and child rapist David van Boven has been slapped with a 110-year sentence by the Wynberg Regional Court for the vicious attack on a Hanover Park teen. Less than a year after he was sentenced by the Western Cape High Court to 81 years in the mang for the murders of UWC student Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old oupa, Chris Lategan, David was left speechless with his new straf.

The bodies of Jesse and her oupa were found after an apparent house robbery on August 30, 2019. Both of them had been strangled to death. HORRIBLE DEATH: Student Jesse Hess Van Boven, an alleged member of the 28s gang, was arrested months later after he was identified as the suspect who raped a 16-year-old girl in Hanover Park and held her captive. He went on the run and was found hiding in Struisbaai.

His accomplice Tasliem “Boontjie” Ambrose was arrested days later and turned on Van Boven in court. After Van Boven was sentenced for the double murder, he went on trial in the Wynberg Regional Court for the rape, kidnapping and robbery of the teen. Due to the nature of the crimes, court proceedings were held in camera.

KILLED: Oupa Chris Lategan The matter was investigated by Lieutenant-Colonel Adrian Pretorius and Van Boven was successfully prosecuted by advocate Jarrod Seethal. Loud gasps were heard in the regional court on Thursday as Magistrate Adnaan Jacobs revealed shocking details of the case, saying Van Boven had even filmed the attack on the teen. STERLING WORK: Cop Adrian Pretorius. PICTURES: FRANKYSFUNKY FOTOS Jacobs explained that Van Boven knew the teen and her sister as they were related to his girlfriend with whom he had fathered a child.

Magistrate Jacobs explained that a psychology report revealed that the teen had suffered extreme PTSD after she was suffocated and raped three times as she was held captive in her Hanover Park home with her sister. Sitting in the dock surrounded by Pollsmoor Prison wardens, Van Boven appeared emotionless as Magistrate Jacobs emphasised that he laughed at his terrified victims while they gasped for air, after he had wrapped plastic sakkies around their faces. “You were toying and torturing them like they were animals. You abused your position of trust to gain access to the home. For your own sadistic pleasure you recorded the acts of rape.”