“I forgive my father’s killers.” These are the words that have been consoling the broken heart of Amanda Davids since receiving the news that her 62-year-old pa was gunned down in his sleep.

According to Amanda, her dad Mogamat Sedick Ederies was killed because he owed mense money. Ederies was shot in Stonelands Road, Hanover Park, just after 8pm on Saturday during load shedding. It is believed he was asleep when two gunmen stormed into the house and fired shots, killing Ederies and his pensioner tjommie only known as Gamat.

SHOT DEAD: Mogamat, 62. Davids, 38, said her father had been living with his friend for two months. “He was using buttons for years and almost two years ago decided to give it up completely. “He developed a stomach problem because of the drugs,” she explained.

“Two months ago, he moved to the place where he was killed because he still owes people money and couldn’t pay off all of his debt.” Davids added that even though her father used mandrax, he never neglected his family. “He loved us, he never let the drugs get in the way, he worked for us and provided for us, he was never involved in gangs en hy het nooit skoor gesoek met mense nie.”

Davids said she has forgiven the killers. “My daddy didn’t die at a drug house, or outside, he died while changing his life. “So I am not gonna cross question because this is what God decided and even though it’s painful and didn’t deserve to die the way he did, I forgive my father’s killers,” the daughter concluded.