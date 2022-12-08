The daughter of a well-known Cape Flats actor, who was killed earlier this year, says she wants justice for father. Randall Majiet, 44, appeared in several local and international movies such as Four Corners and Noem My Skollie, as well as acting alongside Hollywood stars Orlando Bloom and Forest Whitaker in the film City of Violence, aka Zulu.

Randall and another ou died instantly after an alleged drunk driver knocked them over in Mitchells Plain in May. His daughter Maya Nchelm, 23, says: “Both were killed on the spot, it was very bad. Both his lungs were filled with blood and his liver was finished and his heart was torn. It was just bad.” EMOTIONAL: Daughter Maya Nchelm, 23 She says Christmas is looming and she is still trying to come to terms with his death, but there has been no progress in the case while niks has happened to the driver.

“After the accident the driver of the vehicle went to the hospital, but when I spoke to the detective he said that he was discharged so they couldn’t get a blood sample from him,” Maya says. “They haven’t arrested him and the detective told me they can only arrest him once the crime scene report comes back. “I have been constantly asking the detective for updates but he keeps on telling me that he didn’t receive the report yet.