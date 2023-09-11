A R4 million dating scam syndicate continues to unravel as networks as far as the Northern Cape and Western Cape are being dismantled following the arrest of another alleged swindler. Last week, the Hawks’ Serious and Violent Crime Division arrested Karabo Alexandra Moses for her alleged involvement in the online dating scheme.

The State is set to prove that Moses is directly linked to the scam where Puis Emokpe is the alleged kingpin. Emokpe was arrested in June last year, reports the Weekend Argus. The State alleges that Emokpe and his co-accused defrauded a woman of R3m in the Northern Cape after she met him on a dating website.

Emokpe had allegedly lured his victims under the pretence that he was an Italian based in Cape Town and would borrow money from his victim, claiming that the marine company which he had worked for was experiencing financial difficulties. Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi of the Hawks said they believed that Moses had swindled her victim out of R750 000 and had been operating in the Wynberg district. “She was arrested after a complaint was lodged to the Hawks. Investigation revealed that an amount of R750 000 was deposited into her bank account by the complainant,” Vukubi added.