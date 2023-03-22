While President Cyril Ramaphosa used the opening of his Human Rights Day speech in De Aar, Northern Cape to take a swipe at the EFF shutdown, the DA launched a two-point plan to eradicate pit toilets in schools. Following the death of four-year-old Langalam Viki, who drowned in a pit toilet in Mngcqangele village earlier this month, DA leader John Steenhuisen paid a visit to her family on Tuesday to sympathise.

The child’s body was found inside a pit toilet after her mother raised the alarm when she failed to return home from school. “We cannot commemorate Human Rights Day until every child has access to safe and dignified sanitation in schools. “As South Africans today commemorate our hard-won human rights, we must never lose sight of the basic rights of which millions are still deprived,” Steenhuisen said.

The DA said it would start litigation proceedings to find the quickest and most effective means to instruct government to install proper toilets for all pupils, while also engaging with organisations working in the education sphere to put together a strong case. PAID HIS RESPECTS: DA leader John Steenhuisen. The DA’s spokesperson on Basic Education, Baxolile Nodada, is also to launch a country-wide campaign to eradicate pit toilets. Steenhuisen said it was “clear that the ANC national government has cut education budgets to bail out ailing state-owned entities”.