Legendary All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter has done it all in rugby and after hanging up his boots in 2020, the 40-year-old is now committed to helping laaities in different communities all around the world, including the Kaap. On Friday, the Kiwi superstar visited College of Cape Town in Crawford, where he addressed a group of 20 excited pupils from schools like Livingstone High and Claremont Secondary about the importance of mental strength.

Carter, a two-time world champion, is considered by many rugga fans as the GOAT (greatest of all time). He was named World Player of the Year twice, and the former playmaker is the highest Test-match points-scorer with 1 598 punte over a 12-year international career. “Growing up, the dream of almost every boy in New Zealand is to be an All Black and being from a small village, that is something that I never thought was possible,” Carter told his jong Kaapse fans. THE GOAT: Carter was one of the beste “Through playing for different clubs and reaching the next level, I realised my dreams were fulfilled and it was basically down to encouraging and keeping myself mentally strong.

“There were many times throughout my career when I thought things were not going right and I honestly thought of giving up but due to my mental strength, I was able to push through.” One of his biggest setbacks came in 2011 when he got injured hours before a World Cup match in his home country. “I was chosen to captain New Zealand for the first time in my career and the day before the match, I was practising my kicking when I tore a muscle,” Carter said.

“That was the end of my World Cup but I knew that I could not go and just limp away, because my team needed me by their side. “I remained with the squad, offering whatever help I could and we went on to win my first World Cup medal .” Stacey Jansen from Livingstone High, said meeting her sports hero was a dream come true. “Mr Carter is one of the best athletes of all time and it was a real honour to get the chance to see him. It is something I will never forget,” she said.