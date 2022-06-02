These teen dance champs are ready to represent Cape Town on the national stage and dance their way to success, but need some help. Tatum van der Ross, 18, and her partner Lee Malgas, 19, were selected to take part in the Rumba in the Jungle competition happening at Sun City in September.

Tatum, from Mitchells Plain, has been dancing from the age of five and says she wants to follow her dream of becoming a pro dancer. The duo earned their national colours in Ballroom and Latin Dance in November. Tatum tells the Daily Voice that they sometimes have challenges practising together due to living, and practising, in different towns.

“He is in Paarl and I’m in Mitchells Plain our dance school, Aim Dance, is based in Observatory,” she says. “We practise on a Monday and Thursday. Some days it’s tough because of transport and also because Lee is in Grade 12 so it’s a lot to deal with for him.” Their mothers are both single parents who want to see their children excel at all costs, even if they cannot afford the sport.

Tatum’s mother Lorraine started a BackaBuddy account in the hope of raising the R20 000 they need for their travelling, accommodation, costumes as well as extra lessons. AIM: Lee Malgas, 19, and Tatum van der Ross, 18 “I am a very proud mother, we have sacrificed a lot over the years as they have been doing this since 2009. “This is something I cannot afford but with a lot of sacrifice and hard work and determination, we did it as a family.

“Tatum’s life revolves around dancing and I’m just there to support her in everything. “I’m trying to put together a fundraiser for 30 July. “I don’t have the funds to do it but I’m moving forward with the idea and just hoping and praying it will be a success.”