The popular dancing ouma from Leonsdale has died peacefully at the age of 102-years old. The family of Doris Brink say she passed away while sleeping in the arms of her husband, Richard.

The feisty ouma made headlines two years ago when her family held a jol at her Bourne Street home for her 101st birthday, and she danced the day away. Ouma Dorris Brink and her husband, Richard. Picture supplied At the time, she said the secret to her longevity was: “Honour your parents, stay off the street and stay away from alcohol.” Doris was born in Bo-Kaap on January 9, 1921, and her family later moved to Elsies River.

She completed Standard 6 but left school to help support her family, working as a cleaner at Tygerberg Hospital and Shoprite. In her 20s she met her first husband, Samuel Meyer, and together they had four daughters and two sons. Several years later, Samuel died due to illness and Doris continued to raise her children on her own.

One day while walking in 9th Avenue in Leonsdale, she was introduced to Richard, 76, by her eldest son David. When she was 99, Ouma Doris fell and broke her hip and ended up in a wheelchair. But she was up and about just a month later. Dorris Brink passed away while sleeping in the arms of her husband, Richard. Picture supplied Granddaughter Lauren Swartz, 34, said on Monday while at work, she received a call from her sister about their ouma’s passing.

“Every morning I would wash her and get her ready for the day. On Monday she went to take a nap with my oupa and he woke up before her,” Lauren explained. “He got up to warm some soup for her and initially didn’t realise what had happened. I told them to call the ambulance and the police and feel her feet.” She said her ouma was healthy and did not have any kwale: “She basically died of old age or like they told us, natural causes.