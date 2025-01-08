CAPE Town is set to become the epicentre of the global breaking scene. On 18 January, the city will host the highly-anticipated FujiFilm Instax Undisputed Masters for the first time on African soil at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre.

The FujiFilm Instax Undisputed Masters was established in 2014 and has been responsible for some of the most jaw-dropping breaking events across the globe, including in Sao Paulo, Paris, the Netherlands, New York and Tokyo. Image supplied The Cape Town leg offers free entrance to breakers and battles are open to all ages, with open categories for Solo Men, Solo Women and Crews, allowing local dancers from diverse backgrounds to display their creativity and skill on the world stage. Adding to the buzz, Olympic gold medallist and breaking legend, Phil Wizard, is set to take the Cape Town stage, showcasing his signature breathtaking moves, innovation and passion.

Rocking the decks is Grandmaster DJ Ready D, who said the role of the DJ is not just to provide music but to create a high-energy atmosphere that fuels the dancers and engages the audience. He says: “It’s thrilling to see a global event like this celebrating breaking in Cape Town, a city with such a rich history in hip hop culture. “The event will highlight the unique energy and creativity that Cape Town brings to the culture.

“The music needs to have a strong rhythm and groove that dancers can instantly connect with, while also keeping it dynamic enough to challenge their creativity.” With over 600 dancers taking part in the most recent Sao Paulo event, the stakes for FujiFilm Instax Undisputed Masters Cape Town are especially high, as this is final event before the World Finals in Tokyo in March 2025. The Mother City competition will feature the world’s top b-boys and b-girls competing for top honours, with the winners of the Solo Women and Solo Men battles earning a trip to Tokyo to compete in the World Final.

In addition to the solo battles, the competition will also host a crew battle. One of the judges and break dancer is Genetics, who said that he is looking for a performance whereby the dancer brings their own unique style and flavour to the floor. Genetics adds: “It’s my hometown. Overall, Undisputed Masters will be creating a platform for the dancers of Africa to express and showcase themselves on a stage that is recognised worldwide. All eyes will be on Africa.”