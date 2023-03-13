A Bishop Lavis community activist and dancer was shot and killed by skollies after walking one of his dancers safely home. Christopher Adams, 31, founder of dance crew Bishop Lavis Break The Silence, was a father of five who stayed in End Road.

He was well-known in the community for his dancing, motivational raps, show productions and his attempts to keep the youth off the street. According to a member of the dance group, Cassidy Hendricks, 15, the shooting happened shortly after 8pm in 10th Street on Saturday night when Christopher and four other dancers walked her home. Christopher Adams from Bishop Lavis was robbed and killed in Bishop Lavis. Picture: Leon Knipe She said three unknown men robbed the crew of their speaker box and shot Christopher and her mother.

“We had a meeting on Saturday morning at Christopher’s house and we spent the day there. “There were about five people who walked with me to my aunt’s house on 10th Street,” Cassidy explained. “He always takes everyone until by their house before he goes home.

TRAGIC: Christopher Adams’ lifeless body taken away in Bishop Lavis on Saturday. Picture: Leon Knipe “They started shooting by the Centre of Excellence and that’s when we ran around the corner, but we didn’t know they would take the same road.” “We didn’t take it seriously because we thought they were after other guys. “As we came to the gate, these three guys walked past us and the one turned around and took out his gun. He just said ‘phones’ and started opening fire.”

Cassidy’s mom Natricia Aranjo, who came outside to meet the group, was shot in the back. HIT IN BACK: Natricia Aranjo. Picture: Marsha Dean “I heard them singing happily and going on as they normally do while listening to music and the next moment I saw the gun. “My five-year-old was standing behind me ... I just remember him running in the house,” Natricia said.

Christopher fought to stay alive for two hours before passing away. His hartseer mom Charmaine said was told Christopher had died while on her way to Tyberberg Hospital. GRIEF: Charmaine Adams. Picture: Marsha Dean “When I got to the crime scene he was still alive. He told me he couldn’t breathe and said ‘mammie, help me’ ... that is why his eyes and mouth are open.

“On our way to Tygerberg my daughter told me Christopher is weg, hy’s nie meer daar nie,” said the distraught woman. “He was a people’s person, he was not involved in wrongdoing,” the ma explained. “He was my gold and I didn’t rest before checking up on him before going to bed.