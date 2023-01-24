The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) is in the spotlight after a confidential audit report, detailing gross financial mismanagement including unaccounted expenditure worth over R500 000, has been leaked after the organisation tried to keep it under wraps since June. The report has recommended that MJC president Sheikh Irfaan Abrahams be investigated for “fitness to hold office” and for the immediate sacking of treasurer Sheikh Fadhil Emandien, reports the Cape Argus.

The document details findings from a commission of inquiry set up to investigate allegations of financial irregularities for the 2020/21 financial year after the AGM in April last year. “Receipts were produced to account for cash expenditure amounting to R330 000, of which R225 000 is unaccounted for. This could legally amount to fraud and could have far-reaching consequences,” the report said. Compiled by Sheikh Shahid Esau, Moulana Abdurahmaan Khan, Sheikh Muhammad West and Moulana Khalil Hendricks, the report dated June 11, 2022, only come to light over the weekend. It found the MJC president had authorised expenditure of R320 000 with invalid invoices.