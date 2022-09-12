Evacuations were under way after a mining dam collapsed in Jagersfontein, Free State at around 6am on Sunday, washing away the town and causing widespread chaos. Three mense have died and several residents are reported missing or left unaccounted for, while the town has been overrun with mud. Houses, personal belongings and sheep have been washed away.

Cellphone towers have also been damaged and there is niks electricity as well as no drinking water while roads have been affected, reports IOL. HAVOC: Homes washed away. Pictures supplied A local church has provided shelter, while mense have also been moved to outlying farms. But, residents are in urgent need of bottled water, bulk food for cooking, blankets, mattresses, clothing, hygiene items, sanitary pads and nappies. Fodder for sheep will also be required.

The Gift of the Givers foundation reacted blitzvinnig and yesterday, teams were in the process of packing supplies at Bethlehem, Graaff-Reinet, Gqeberha and Cape Town. The first delivery was expected in Jagersfontein by last night. The humanitarian organisation has received requests for assistance from Premier Sefora Ntombela, the Saps through WO Norte, the farming community and local community members.

Eskom has reported that it lost bulk supply to Centlec, the electricity distributor responsible for Jagersfontein town and nearby township. “Due to the current situation in the Jagersfontein area and inaccessibility of our substation, it is impossible to estimate when supply will be restored or to determine the extent of the damage,” said Eskom. devastation: Many mudslides in Jagersfontein According to eNCA, the dam was built 10 years ago in 2012 by the Itumeleng Community Trust.