A missing teenage girl from Lotus River has been reunited with her family thanks to an eagle-eyed Daily Voice reader who spotted her in Milnerton. After two months of searching for her child, mom Judy Adams, 47, says she has not stopped crying since being reunited with her daughter Erin on Saturday.

The distraught mother had embarked on a solo search for the 17-year-old, who was last seen leaving her home on July 14 to visit friends in the Phumlani informal settlement. Judy says after months of scouring mortuaries, hospitals, shelters and investigating claims that Erin had been sold into prostitution, they learnt the truth about her disappearance on Saturday. The desperate woman approached the Daily Voice for help last week and says within days of sharing her story, a reader found Erin.

“I am so emotional but we finally found out the proper story. On Saturday my neighbour received a call from a woman in Milnerton who said she saw Erin and knows where she is,” Judy said. HOME: Judy and Erin Adams, Fadiel Davids “What happened was that the lady saw Erin’s face in the [Daily] Voice and called the numbers of the police but could not get through. The woman then went to Facebook and found a post my neighbour made and asked for the number and that is when she contacted us.” Judy says the reader sent them a voice note from Erin confirming that she was alive and they immediately sought help to get to Milnerton.

“I didn’t even bother phoning the detective because they have been no help to me, it’s only the Voice who believed me that something must be wrong. “I ran to the community worker, Beryl Williams, who gave us petrol money and we got a car to fetch her. When I got Erin, she was living in a tent in a plakkies kamp in Milnerton with a youngster named Fadiel Davids and his family. “She told me that on the day she went missing, she went to help a shop owner who took her to Mitchells Plain to help him buy stuff. Then he just drove away and left her there in the Town Centre.