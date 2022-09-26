Friday was a fun day in the heart of Mitchells Plain where the Daily Voice, in partnership with the Mother of Plain Food Emporium, TJ’S Lekka Braai and Jimmy Sauces, handed over braai hampers.

Daily Voice celebrated Heritage Day with 10 lucky readers, who won in our Braai Day competition.

The competition is an annual giveaway where readers stand a chance to win a braai hamper, which includes vleis en souse, which readers look forward to every year.

One lucky reader said: “Thank you to the Daily Voice, I am unemployed and I don’t know how my family would have celebrated the day.”

Braai day is a day where everyone gets together and enjoys a tjop en wors over a lekker braai.