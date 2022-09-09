On July 28, 2022, the Daily Voice published an article headlined: River Club victory: Case against the developers dismissed. Regrettably, the information contained in the article did not meet the journalistic standards set by the publication.

In this respect, the Daily Voice wishes to retract the article in print and online for the following reasons: The article claimed that what transpired at court on July 27 was a “victory” for the developers. However, the court dismissed the urgency of an interdict brought against two appellants resisting the development, Tauriq Jenkins and Paramount Chief Aran of the Gorinhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Traditional Council.

APOLOGISE: River Club article The unsuccessful interdict was brought by three individuals supported by the First Nations Collective, which has taken the side of the developers in this matter. This means it was a victory against the developers, not a victory “for the developers”. The article claimed that the High Court dismissed the case against the Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust.

This is factually incorrect. The High Court postponed the case by a week on account of Judge Fortuin lacking the requisite time to read all the necessary information. The case dismissed was the urgent interdict against Jenkins and Chief Aran. Thus, the article’s statement that “the Court ruled that the developers Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust was not in contempt of court for continuing to build on the site despite an interdict being in place” was misleading.