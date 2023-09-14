A parent from Lentegeur High says her jaw dropped when she stumbled across pictures showing a maths teacher at the school allegedly giving dop, dagga and entjies to learners. The now-deleted pictures posted on Facebook show the onnie with what looks like a zol in her mouth, while a schoolkid is lighting it.

She is surrounded by a group of pupils, all with “joints” in their mouths. FURY: Parent left fuming by the shocking photos. In a second picture, the teacher drinks from a glass bottle that looks like a Savanna cider. The caption reads: “Welcome to Lentegeur High, where the teacher gives us entjies, dagga and Savanna om te suip.”

In another picture posted minutes later, the suspected teacher is posing in a boob tube, black panty and green slippers, with the caption: “everyone meet my sexy teacher”. The photos were posted by learners on Facebook. IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Lentegeur High School in Mitchells Plain. The moerige parent was “disgusted” when she saw the pictures and comments. “My daughter is in Grade 11 at the school. I am scared and disgusted as a parent to know what our kids are exposed to, and even encouraged to indulge in,” she says.

“This teacher is a damn disgrace. Not a wonder the school’s percentage of performance was graded very low by the department,” the parent added. She is also sadden that the teacher is in charge of a vital subject. “Something needs to be done or I will make sure to get the community together and go protest by that school. Enough is enough,” the kwaad vrou adds.

According to an educator at the school, the teacher has been at the school for over five years, and has been warned before about her behaviour and dress code. POST: Teacher half kaal in pic. Pihoto supplied When the Daily Voice contacted Lentegeur High, the secretary said the palie did not want to speak and had “no comment”. Attempts to reach the errant teacher were also fruitless. Calls, WhatsApp messages and SMSes went unanswered.

Spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is aware of the images and the matter is under investigation. “They have since been removed, however, captured images are circulating. The matter has been referred to our Labour Relations directorate for investigation,” Hammond explains. She states that according to the teacher, she had handed out “non-alcoholic beverages and fake sweet cigarettes” to the children.