The daughter of slain Community Police Forum Deputy Chairperson Jamiel Spannenberg needs financial assistance to attend a netball tournament.

The crime fighter was shot and killed in February while delivering bread.

Amirah is a Western Province and Springbok netball player who previously represented SA Netball in New Zealand in 2020, and has won several awards.

She is currently playing for WP under 21, and needs money to attend a tournament in Beaufort West at the end of this month.

Her cousin Gail Paulsen says Jamiel was the family’s breadwinner and his death has left a huge void in their lives.

“What you may not have known is that he was the family’s sole provider and left behind a daughter with a promising netball career whom he provided and moved mountains for,” she says.

“His daughter Amirah went for the trials for the ladies South African team and now has an opportunity to go on a trip to Beaufort West for a tournament,” she says.

DRIVE: Amirah during match

Her father’s death affected the 20-year-old badly.

Amirah tells the Daily Voice: “My daddy supported me in every single thing and he never missed one match.

“So after his death it affected me so much that when I stepped onto court I cried because his voice was missing and I couldn't play.

“But just a week later his go-to sister Belinda Abrahams was present and I instantly felt his presence and the way she cheered was exactly what my dad did, and it made me perform so much better.

“I am going on with my netball because that is what made my dad happy and that is what he always wanted me to do.

“He encouraged me to reach for my goals and never give up.”

Gail says all Amirah just wants is a better life for her young child and family now that her dad is gone.

“She is a casual seamstress and she doesn’t make that much money. We tried to chip in as the family but we could only afford the deposit, now she still needs to settle the rest of the amount for the accommodation, transport and kit to play with when she gets there.”

Amirah needs R3800. If you would like to assist, call Gail on 076 298 197, or funds can be paid into: Capitec savings account, account number 1678531810.

