A Delft dad has died after allegedly being stabbed to death by a group of people while trying to assist them with a flat tyre along the R300 highway. The fiancée of Shadley Daniel Abrahams, 36, says his body was discovered in Philippi a day after he was reported missing.

The 41-year-old woman, who asked not to be named, says he was allegedly attacked by a mob of people after assisting a motorist and his body later dumped in Philippi. “He has one child and was working as a casual at construction sites. On Sunday night, he took his friend’s car to the R300 because he could see people had gotten stuck with a tyre burst. I was sleeping at the time and the witnesses told me they watched from the other side of the road as he helped the people fix the tyre. “There was some argument and they started attacking him and took him in the car and drove off.”

More on this Highway terror: Skelms stab oupa and rob family on the R300

NOTORIOUS: Shadley was stabbed on the R300. File image The hartseer woman says when informed she immediately went to Delft SAPS but the search for her husband-to-be was short-lived as she found him in the mortuary hours later. “They told us his body was found in Philippi and he was stabbed and beaten to death. “I have the broken bottle with blood on it that was still there at the scene and the police told me to keep it.