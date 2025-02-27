A BRIDGETOWN dad has undergone surgery to remove a bullet from his chest after he was shot during a drive-by shooting on Tuesday evening. Shocked relatives of Keenan Padua, 26, say they have been left confused by the shooting which saw him collapse in front of a friend’s house shortly before 10pm.

A relative, who asked not to be named, said they were called to the scene as word spread that he had been shot by unknown attackers in Kalkoen Road. The family member explains: “Keenan was at home and he had a packet of noodles but didn’t have electricity, so he walked to a friend’s house to ask the friend to make it for him. “As he walked in the road, a car came past and he was shot. He walked to another house for help where he collapsed. He was shot in the right side of his chest and his arm is broken. The bullet was lodged in his lung and he was taken to hospital.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the shooting. He reports: “Athlone police are investigating an attempted murder following a shooting incident on 25 February at about 9.40pm in Bridgetown, where a 26-year old man was shot and wounded. “According to reports the victim was walking in Kalkoen Road, when an unknown vehicle stopped by him and fired several shots at him.

“He ran and collapsed at Lark Road, Bridgetown. He was wounded in his right arm. The suspects are unknown at this stage. CONFIRMED: FC van Wyk “The make of vehicle and registration are unknown at this stage. “The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

The relative says they are grateful Padua was not killed but have been left confused by the shooting. She adds: “We don’t know why they shot him or who is shooting in the area. Keenan is not a gangster and works for a catering company. He has a son. “We were told on Wednesday morning that he is doing well and they will remove the bullet from his chest.