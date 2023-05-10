Police are hunting for the killer of tow truck driver and father of three, Reon Walters from Malibu Village in Blue Downs, who was shot and killed over a week ago. According to the police, the shooter fled after shooting Walters several times.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said the suspect was yet to be arrested. “The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on May 1 at 7.15pm on the corner of Saxdown and Sunbird Drive, Sunbird Park, where a 35-year-old male was shot fatally, is under investigation,” he said. “Upon arrival at the crime scene they [police] were informed the victim was taken to a medical facility in a private vehicle.

“The victim was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. “The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body,” Twigg added. A source speaking to the Weekend Argus said Walters had been parking at Sunbird Drive when an unknown gunman opened fire and shot him seven times. The bullets had struck him through the window of his vehicle.

“He was still young and a family man. It’s so sad that we keep losing lives to these shootings. It is suspected it could have been gang-related. “We hope an arrest will be made soon,” the source said. The insider further added that shootings were uncommon in their community and were on the rise since last month.