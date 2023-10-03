According to William Lamini, his son Nolan, 37, was visiting friends when he was shot in the head and face. He admits his eldest son was a gangster but says he was not a bad person.

“My child was not a murderer and did no harm to anyone but we cannot pass the fact that he moved with gangsters,” William added.

He says the shooting took place after 9pm but he was not at home: “I was at a family function when I heard the news. Nolan was still at home in the afternoon, my sister gave him food and said he should stay at home, but he didn’t want to stay.

Nolan Lamini, 36 father of 3 shot and killed in Eindhoven last night (3). Picture: Leon Knipe

“We cannot say what happened or what caused him to end up lying there. There were about 16 bullet cases by him but I think four or five bullets struck him,” the pa explained.