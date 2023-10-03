A father of three was shot dead in Eindhoven Road, Delft on Sunday night.
According to William Lamini, his son Nolan, 37, was visiting friends when he was shot in the head and face. He admits his eldest son was a gangster but says he was not a bad person.
“My child was not a murderer and did no harm to anyone but we cannot pass the fact that he moved with gangsters,” William added.
He says the shooting took place after 9pm but he was not at home: “I was at a family function when I heard the news. Nolan was still at home in the afternoon, my sister gave him food and said he should stay at home, but he didn’t want to stay.
“We cannot say what happened or what caused him to end up lying there. There were about 16 bullet cases by him but I think four or five bullets struck him,” the pa explained.
“I had to be strong at the crime scene for my family because they are emotional, but the sad reality is kicking in.”
Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg has confirmed the shooting, adding that a murder case was registered for investigation.
“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident Sunday evening at about 9.15pm in Eindhoven Road, Delft where a 37-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation,” Twigg explained.
“Delft police attended the crime scene where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head.
“The unknown suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”
Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111.