The Hillview community has been left heartbroken and in complete shock after the death of a well-known 42-year-old resident who was shot in his home yesterday.

Residents say Clinton Lewin was sleeping in his Potberg Road home with his girlfriend and 18-month-old son when a man came into the house and killed him.

“It was about 7.45am when this guy came in and just started shooting in the house,” said a relative of Clinton.

“Everybody here knew Clinton and he was not involved in any gangster stuff so I do not why they came to shoot him like this, he just kept to himself and looked after all the people close to him.

“There are two Wendy houses on the property and every morning when the ladies leave for work then Clinton would come open and close the gate for them...”

As the coroner removed Clinton’s body, family members cleaned up pools of blood from the floor and furniture inside the house.

“Thankfully nobody else was shot but our whole family is in shock about what happened to Clinton because he was such a chilled and relaxed guy.

“We are really confused by all of this and we cannot even think of somebody that would want to hurt him.”

REPORT: Wesley Twigg

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says no arrests have been made: “The victim was at home sleeping when an unknown suspect entered the Wendy house and shot at him.

“A murder case was opened for investigation.”

