A Delft father was shot eight times while walking in the street.

Jerome Theunissen, 26, was with his friend when he was attacked by two unknown suspects.

His father Simon says: “I was at home when a girl came to my house and told me that my son was shot.

“The neighbours saw what happened to my son.

“No one knows who shot Jerome but I was told that two men walked up to him and then one of them opened fire at him and then his friend was also wounded during the shooting; he was shot in the arm and leg.”

The distraught dad says that his son was shot eight times.

“I don’t know what he could have done to be shot that many times,” says Simon.

“He was a normal child who loved walking around with his friends.”

The father says Jerome has a four-year-old son.

SLAIN: Jerome Theunissen was shot in the street. Picture: Leon Knipe

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi says Delft cops were patrolling the area on Tuesday at around 7.55pm near Umfuli Street, when they were alerted by community members about the shooting.

“Upon arrival they found the body of an unknown man who sustained gunshot wounds.

“The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested.

“Police are investigating a murder.”

Anyone with information is urged to call 08600 10111.

[email protected]