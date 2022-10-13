A Hanover Park dad has been sent to the tjoekie after he was allegedly caught raping his 16-year-old daughter who has special needs on Monday night. The horrific attack sent shockwaves across the Cape Flats as mense vowed to kill the 50-year-old father after it was revealed he was paroled for raping his older daughter nearly 15 years ago.

According to a 59-year-old relative, who may not be named, the incident took place in a Wendy house on Monday after the teenager had asked her topie for something to eat. “She lives at the back in a Wendy house with her sister and her father lives around the corner with his wife,” says the relative. “He was at the house and I saw him and then she went to the back. She is a special needs child.”

The relative says after the girl went to the Wendy house, her older brother came into the main house and said he was going to check on her. “Her father left at that time and I saw [the brother] was angry. He told me that his father raped his sister and he walked in and saw it,” the relative adds. She says the brother went to go lay a charge. “We were so shocked and then we saw the police go to his house and take him, but the son did not moer him.”

Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the arrest, and adds: “This office can confirm that a 50-year-old male was arrested on a charge of rape and will make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.” IN COURT: Father accused of rape. File photo: Jack Lestrade During court proceedings on Wednesday it was revealed that the suspect’s parole will be revoked and the case was remanded to December 5. Meanwhile, kwaad residents have shared the father’s picture on social media expressing their disgust.

The relative says the family has been left devastated and traumatised by the incident and that the teen is currently staying with a family friend. “We are traumatised because he just came out of jail for raping his older daughter. That case was for 15 years, but he only spent 12 years in jail,” the relative explains. “That time he raped his older daughter and she fell pregnant but had an abortion when she was five months pregnant.