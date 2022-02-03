A Mitchells Plain father whose daughters were allegedly molested by his friend says the accused was only hauled back to jail after he threatened to kill him.

The 48-year-old dad says on Friday he went to Mitchells Plain Magistrates’ Court for the sexual assault case against Nazeem Africa, only to learn the matter had been struck off the roll and he had been released because the docket was not at court.

Africa is accused of molesting the three sisters aged 15, 11 and six years old.

Last October, the suspect went to fetch the six-year-old from school as he usually did and then gave her a bath.

“According to her statement, he went to the bathroom with her and bathed her and put lotion on her and then kissed her on the vagina,” her father said.

“When the eldest daughter arrived home, she saw that her sister was crying hysterically but at the time she was alone.

“The six-year-old shared what happened and when the suspect came back home, the 15-year-old asked why he did that to her baby sister and he denied it and he swore on the Qur’an he never did that. My other daughters then told me that they were also molested.”

The angry father says after only three appearances, the matter was struck off the roll.

He decided to take matters in his own hands and the 49-year-old suspect was taken into custody again yesterday.

“I called the detective and asked what happened and she told me that she had set the docket aside on Wednesday for the appearance on Friday and that it should have been at the court.”

The concerned father says he went to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) offices in Mitchells Plain to enquire.

“I was told the same thing, that the docket should still be in court. I had to tell them that I was going to get my firearm at home and shoot Nazeem and that I knew that I would be set free like him because my docket would also go missing.

“They stopped me and made phone calls and eventually I was told that the docket was at the Mitchells Plain court.

“I don’t know how they missed it.”

Officials confirmed that Africa was taken back to jail yesterday and will appear in court this morning.

“People need to probe when a case is struck off the roll and not just accept it,” the father adds.

[email protected]