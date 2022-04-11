A father of three who went to buy nappies for his baby was shot and killed while riding a bike.

Lorenzo Christians, 32, was gunned down on Kiaat Road on Friday in Bonteheuwel at about 9.30pm.

His mom Denise Meintjies, 53, says she heard the gunshots, not realising it was her son who had been shot.

“My youngest son had just left in a car, I didn’t realise that Lorenzo went out,” she explains.

“He first went to the shop close to our home and when he got there, they took too long. The people who were at the shop said that he should rather go to another shop.

“I heard the gunshots and I was informed by people that Lorenzo had been shot.”

She says he was riding on the corner of Bonteheuwel Avenue and Kiaat Road when he was shot in the back.

“He was shot eight times, his eye was shot out and he had bullet wounds in the chest and back,” the hartseer mother says.

“The shooters were driving in a white bakkie, they had randomly shot at and missed people at the shop where he was riding to.”

She adds: “My son was not a skollie, he fixed computers and phones for a living and worked for his three children.”

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie says the peace they’ve been working on so hard has been shattered.

“There is no doubt and it is firmly placed in our minds that gangsters in the area are highly frustrated with the operations of a combined Law Enforcement Agency approach, a closer working relationship between the various role players and a community dead set on rooting out the evil that exists within it.

“While these shooting incidents are highly opportunistic, we are well aware that the fight for drug turf not only underscores the reason but is the motivation behind it.

“I want to however make it abundantly clear to gangsters that we will not relent in our pursuit to rid our community of them, their drugs and their terrorism,” he says.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms: “According to reports, the victim was riding on his bicycle when a white light delivery vehicle came past and (the inhabitants) shot him.

“A case of murder was opened for investigation. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

