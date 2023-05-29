A father of five was shot and killed during a house robbery while visiting a friend in Forest Heights, Kleinvlei. The widow of Colin Wenn, 59, says her husband came home from work on Friday and asked his skoonbroer to drop him at his friend’s house where he enjoys playing darts, because he doesn’t drink and drive.

“He always goes there and if he’s not there then that one would come over to us and they would play darts,” says the woman, who asked not to be named. “He came from work, went to the winkels, then my brother went to drop him at around 5pm. I received a phone call after 7pm from the neighbour saying, ‘jou man is geskiet’.” It is alleged that a car pulled up to the house in Mahonie Street on Friday evening with five men, who stormed into the house and robbed the mense, during which Colin was shot.

ROBBED: This house in Forest Heights. Pictures supplied His widow said that they’ve recently noticed suspicious cars driving around in the quiet neighbourhood and believe the skelms were looking for targets. “The owner said they took his TVs, laptops, everyone’s cell phones; his house was deurmekaar,” she adds. “I am not clued up with all the details but apparently they took everyone and had them lying on the grass at gunpoint. I don’t understand why they had to shoot Colin if they already took everything they wanted.”

The hartseer vrou says her husband was a family man who loved playing darts and was also an avid golfer. “I am still in disbelief; my husband worked a lot and he worked shifts, the news still didn’t sink in. “We lost one son five years ago but our four remaining children are taking the news very badly.”

According to the neighbour, she just came home from work when they heard the skote klap. “We heard about three shots but I didn’t think it was gunshots because they don’t shoot in our area, then my daughter in law came frantically jumping over the wall and said they shot someone. Everyone is traumatised,” she explains. REST IN PEACE: Colin Wenn, 59, was shot dead during Kleinvlei robbery. Police spokesperson lieutenant-colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed the robbery and murder, adding: “Members responded to a murder complaint and on arrival discovered the body of a 59-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.