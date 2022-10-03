A father of four has been gunned down while he was chilling and drinking with his pals. Bradley Pelston, 38, was shot twice in the neck by heartless gunmen, who apparently opened fire randomly on Saturday afternoon in Montrose Park, Lentegeur.

The unknown shooters also shot and injured three other mense in the same incident. Bradley’s father Ian Valentine says: “I was watching TV when I heard the gunshots and I became worried because my wife had gone to the shop. HEARTBROKEN: Parents Ian and Cheryl Valentine “As I walked out of the gate, I saw a neighbour screaming and crawling towards me and I heard my son’s name and I knew he had been shot.”

The dad says he went to the scene and found Bradley on the ground. “I have first-aid training and so I thought I would be able to assist. I felt his pulse, as I lifted his hand he looked at me as if he wanted to say something. “But then he let go. I ran over to the shops and found my wife.

“She looked at me and could tell something was wrong, so I took her to the scene.” SCENE: Bradley’s lifeless body in Montrose Park, Lentegeur Bradley’s mom Cheryl says her son was not a gangster. “He was a very quiet person, he drank but would never be violent while under the influence,” Cheryl adds.

“He was about to go back to work next week, and now we can’t even tell his work that he has been killed because someone stole his cellphone, while his body lay at the scene.” Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk says Lentegeur Saps are investigating case of murder and attempted murder after the shooting incident on Saturday at about 4pm. SCENE: Bradley’s lifeless body in Montrose Park, Lentegeur “The incident happened at the corners of Priscilla and Samantha Crescent, Montrose Park, Lentegeur, where a 38-year-old man was shot and three others between the ages of 21 and 28 injured,” Van Wyk says.