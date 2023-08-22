An eight months pregnant woman from Wallacedene now faces raising her four children alone after her husband was shot and killed. Jerome Jaftha, 41, a father of three, was murdered in cold blood early on Sunday morning in Covid informal settlement in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein.

A resident and friend from Wallacedene, who asked not to be named, said Jerome, aka Ghobaz, was visiting someone when he was killed. “We were all shocked because Jerome was shot from behind in the head, the bullet came out by his left eye,” the pal explained. TRAGIC SCENE: Body in Bloekombos. “I think his wife is going to have difficulty recognising his face. It was not a pretty picture.

“He was killed simply for walking in the wrong area at the wrong time, many murders happen in that informal settlement. “He was not even robbed or anything; why would you kill an innocent man? We have many questions but no one wants to speak up. “His wife is eight months pregnant and he was excited to welcome his fourth child. His wife is a nurse and when she found out about his murder, she went into shock.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed the shooting, adding: “Circumstances surrounding the death of a 41-year-old man whose body was found on Sunday at 5am in Covid 19 informal settlement, Bloekombos, Kraaifontein is under investigation. “According to reports, SAPS members attended a complaint of a murder at Covid, Old Paarl Road and on the scene they found the body with one gunshot to the eye. “Suspect is unknown at this stage.”