A young father of two who was beaten flou in a parking lot in Klerksdorp earlier this month has died of his injuries. A close family friend confirmed to IOL that Hilton Pretorius, 32, passed away at 8am on Wednesday.

Pretorius suffered a brain injury during the assault, allegedly at the hands of Wernich Botha. A second victim, PW Roos, sustained a shoulder injury and a concussion and was discharged from hospital shortly after the attack. Pretorius suffered more serious injuries, including a cracked skull and bleeding on the brain.

While details around the assault are still sketchy, police spokesperson Adele Myburgh said Botha was arrested days later after the incident was reported to police. According to Myburgh, information at police’s disposal indicates that Botha allegedly assaulted Pretorius and Roos, 44, in a parking lot at a shopping centre in Doornkruin, Klerksdorp. SAVAGE: Attack on Pretorius A video of the assault went viral on social media.