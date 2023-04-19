Exactly a year ago, Monray Louw, a 30-year-old father of one, was gunned down while sitting with his girlfriend in his car in Goudini Street, Tafelsig. On Tuesday, the families protested outside Mitchell’s Plain Magistrate’s Court as his two alleged killers, Michael Oliver and Niven James, appeared to hear the outcome of James’ bail application.

Oliver did not apply for bail. Before proceedings started, Louw’s heartbroken relatives said he was an innocent man and didn’t deserve to be killed. WE WANT JUSTICE: Monray’s family outside court. “He was no gangster. He didn’t even drink or smoke, he was just for his work, home and his girlfriend and that’s exactly how that day went. He came home from work and went to his girlfriend where he was shot.”

The relative, who did not want to be named, said the family just wants justice for Louw. His girlfriend was also wounded during the shooting. The girlfriend’s family says her life was changed forever. “(Due to the extent of her injuries) she cannot walk and there are some days like today where she doesn’t even want to be helped up. This messed up her whole life and took away the person she was planning to spend the rest of her life with.”