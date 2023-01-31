A Ravensmead dad was shot execution style in full view of his five-year-old son. Tempers flared in Uitsig on Sunday as angry mense accused cops of being slapgat and onbeskof as they sat in their police vehicles and allegedly laughed when confronted by the grieving family.

Shortly after noon, the Daily Voice was called to a known gang house in Carnation Street where the body of Granwille Belicia could be seen on a bedroom floor. Four cops were seen sitting in their van while another two sat next to the house as mense walked across the crime scene and took pictures of Granwille’s body through an open window. According to residents, the 33-year-old dad, who was known as a skarreler, was shot point blank in front of his little boy.

When sister Christalene, 35, arrived a female officer was seen laughing at her and accused her of being a tikkop. Speaking to the Voice, Christalene said they were called to the house by residents. “We don’t know why they would shoot him because they know he is not a gangster and only used to skarrel.

“He has two children and his girlfriend is now five months pregnant with their third child.” Christalene said that she was angered by slapgat cops. “They let people come in and out of the crime scene and then they tell us they can’t make arrests because of no evidence, but look how they don’t even look after the crime scene.

“How can she laugh at us when my brother is lying dead there?” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said officers found the victim with two gunshot wounds to the head. POLICEMAN: FC van Wyk He added that allegations of misbehaviour by cops are regarded as serious.