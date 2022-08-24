A Lavender Hill dad has died in a hail of bullets during a drive-by shooting on Monday night. It has since been revealed that the car the gunmen used was hijacked just an hour earlier.

Tears of disbelief fell in Stone Court as Cedric Calvert, 47, ran into a neighbour’s home where he collapsed and died after being hit multiple times while walking to fetch food. The drama unfolded when a dad from Coniston Park, who asked not to be named, took to social media to appeal for help in finding his wife’s car. RESIDENCE: Cedric Calvert was gunned down at Stone Court in Lavender Hill The 48-year-old man says his wife was driving in her silver Kia Picanto down Military Road when she was approached by two skollies.

“As she turned into Ravel Road, one guy banged on her boot and claimed she had knocked his friend over. “She knew it was impossible but the guy even went to lie in the road and pretend that he’s injured. That is when they pulled the gun out and stole the car.” He says after reporting the matter to police, he made a post on social media appealing for help to find the car and got a skrik when he received calls from Lavender Hill residents saying the car had just been used in a drive-by shooting.

“They got my number from the post and later in the night, the car was recovered abandoned in Seawinds and the police took it in as evidence.” DAMAGED: Gunmen fired shot at the window Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the incident: “According to reports, she passed two unknown males walking in the road when she heard a loud bang. “When the vehicle came to a halt, she was distracted when one of the males told her that she knocked over his friend. The suspect threatened the complainant and instructed her to get out of the vehicle.

“The suspects fled in the complainant’s vehicle and are yet to be arrested. No shots were fired and no one sustained injuries.” Calvert’s family says he was walking home to collect food when gunshots rang out. “He works as a painter and came for food when they started shooting. We just heard he was laying in the house.