A Delft father has been killed, allegedly by a spaza owner who refused to give change. Edgar Nottidge, 24, was shot dead on Saturday around 8pm in Dulles road, The Hague, just a few metres from his home.

His heartbroken mom Rochelle Pretorius, 40, explains: “My youngest son went to buy a penny polony which costs R4, he gave the Somalian R50. And then he was given R6 change, and the shopkeeper denied receiving R50, so there was an argument.” She says someone who witnessed the argument came to fetch Edgar. “Edgar was in his Wendy house with his daughter and pregnant fiancée,” explains Rochelle.

“He went to the shop and he didn’t even get the chance to speak to the suspect, he only spoke to his brother. “He thought he was going to get the answers from one of the Somalis, instead, the man who delivers goods to the shop took out a gun and shot at my son three times.” Edgar ran home but collapsed in the yard where he died from the wounds in his chest.

“The people were angry because my son was well-known for his good manners, he was the sole provider for his family and us. “The shop was burnt and now it is closed. I hope that the suspect stays in jail.” She adds: “His daughter has fallen ill because she has not seen her father in days. We couldn’t tell her that daddy will never come back, she developed a fever because she waited up for him.”